BRIEF-Conifex Timber Q2 EPS c$0.13 excluding items

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Conifex Timber Inc
* Q2 earnings per share c$0.13 excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share c$1.54
* Q2 revenue rose 27 percent to c$103.7 million
* Working towards finalizing capital plans to reconstruct and modernize currently Idled El Dorado, Arkansas sawmill complex Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer