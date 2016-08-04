版本:
BRIEF-Conifex Timber Q2 EPS c$0.13 excluding items

Aug 4 Conifex Timber Inc

* Q2 earnings per share c$0.13 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share c$1.54

* Q2 revenue rose 27 percent to c$103.7 million

* Working towards finalizing capital plans to reconstruct and modernize currently Idled El Dorado, Arkansas sawmill complex Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

