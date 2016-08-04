版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四

BRIEF-TC Pipelines qtrly net income per common unit $0.76

Aug 4 Tc Pipelines Lp :

* TC Pipelines Lp announces 2016 second quarter financial results

* Qtrly net income per common unit $0.76

* Qtrly transmission revenues $89 million versus $85 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

