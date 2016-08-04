BRIEF-Treehouse Foods CFO Dennis Riordan to retire

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Treehouse Foods Inc
* Treehouse foods cfo dennis riordan to retire
* Has initiated an executive search to identify a new cfo, and riordan will be an active participant in search process
* Riordan will remain with company to provide a smooth transition of his responsibilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer