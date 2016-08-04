版本:
BRIEF-Treehouse Foods CFO Dennis Riordan to retire

Aug 4 Treehouse Foods Inc

* Treehouse foods cfo dennis riordan to retire

* Has initiated an executive search to identify a new cfo, and riordan will be an active participant in search process

* Riordan will remain with company to provide a smooth transition of his responsibilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

