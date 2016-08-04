BRIEF-Quebecor reports adjusted earnings of $0.57 per basic share

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Quebecor Inc
* Quebecor inc. Announces q2 2016 results
* Qtrly adjusted earnings of $0.57 per basic share
* Qtrly revenue $992.5 million, up $28.7 million
* Qtrly earnings of $0.08 per basic share
* Qtrly subscriber connections to mobile telephony service up 33,200 (4.2%) from the previous quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer