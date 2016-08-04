BRIEF-Melco Crown Entertainment reports Q2 net income per ADS $0.06

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd
* Melco Crown Entertainment announces unaudited second quarter 2016 earnings and declares quarterly dividend
* Q2 revenue rose 17 percent to $1.07 billion
* On a U.S. GAAP basis, net income attributable to Melco Crown Entertainment for Q2 of 2016 was $30.8 million, or $0.06 per ADS
* Qtrly net income per ads $0.06
* Macau continues to face challenges in gaming demand
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $1.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer