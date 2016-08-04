BRIEF-MGM Resorts reports Q2 earnings per share $0.83 including items

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 MGM Resorts International
* MGM Resorts International reports strong second quarter financial and operating results
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share $0.83 including items
* Casino revenue for three months ended June 30, 2016 increased less than 1% compared to same period in prior year
* Qtrly revenue $2.27 billion versus $2.39 billion
* Increased profit growth plan target by 33% to $400 million
* MGM Resorts International qtrly rooms revenue at company's domestic resorts increased 2%
* Qtrly MGM China net revenues of $452 million, a 19% decrease compared to prior year quarter
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.23, revenue view $2.33 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer