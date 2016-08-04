BRIEF-MGM Resorts reports Q2 earnings per share $0.83 including items

Aug 4 MGM Resorts International

* MGM Resorts International reports strong second quarter financial and operating results

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $0.83 including items

* Casino revenue for three months ended June 30, 2016 increased less than 1% compared to same period in prior year

* Qtrly revenue $2.27 billion versus $2.39 billion

* Increased profit growth plan target by 33% to $400 million

* MGM Resorts International qtrly rooms revenue at company's domestic resorts increased 2%

* Qtrly MGM China net revenues of $452 million, a 19% decrease compared to prior year quarter

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: