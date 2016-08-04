版本:
BRIEF-Guidewire to acquire Firstbest Systems

Aug 4 Guidewire Software Inc

* Guidewire to acquire Firstbest Systems

* Guidewire does not expect acquisition of Firstbest to have a material impact on its financial results for fiscal year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

