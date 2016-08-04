BRIEF-ANI Pharmaceuticals Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.11

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 ANI Pharmaceuticals
* Reports record second quarter results and increases full year 2016 guidance
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.10
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.11
* Q2 revenue $31.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $27.6 million
* Increases full year 2016 guidance
* Sees full-year 2016 revenue $119 million to $134 million
* Sees full-year 2016 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $4.00 to $4.25
* Full-year 2016 earnings per share view $3.63, revenue view $124.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer