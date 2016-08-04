版本:
BRIEF-ANI Pharmaceuticals Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.11

Aug 4 ANI Pharmaceuticals

* Reports record second quarter results and increases full year 2016 guidance

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.10

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.11

* Q2 revenue $31.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $27.6 million

* Increases full year 2016 guidance

* Sees full-year 2016 revenue $119 million to $134 million

* Sees full-year 2016 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $4.00 to $4.25

* Full-year 2016 earnings per share view $3.63, revenue view $124.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

