公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 20:46 BJT

BRIEF-Escalade Q2 earnings per share $0.15

Aug 4 Escalade Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $0.15

* Q2 sales rose 10.7 percent to $48.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

