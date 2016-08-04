版本:
BRIEF-Pulmatrix reports quarterly loss per share $0.62

Aug 4 Pulmatrix Inc

* Quarterly loss per share $0.62

* Revenues for Q2 of 2016 were $0.3 million, compared to $0.2 million for Q2 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

