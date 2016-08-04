版本:
BRIEF-Ryan Morris elected as executive chairman of Sevcon

Aug 4 Sevcon Inc

* Board member Ryan J. Morris elected as executive chairman of Sevcon

* Morris has been a member of Sevcon's board of directors since 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

