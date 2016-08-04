版本:
BRIEF-Catalyst Biosciences Q2 loss per share $0.42

Aug 4 Catalyst Biosciences Inc

* Catalyst biosciences reports second quarter 2016 financial results and provides corporate update

* Q2 loss per share $0.42 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

