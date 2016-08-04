BRIEF-Medical Properties reports Q2 adjusted FFO per share of $0.32

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Medical Properties Trust Inc
* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.32
* Medical properties trust, inc. Reports second quarter results
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted FFO per share $1.29 to $1.33
* Reaffirms estimates that 2016 normalized ffo will range from $1.29 to $1.33 per share
* Fy2016 FFO per share view $1.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.24, revenue view $128.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Management estimates that 2016 net income will range from $0.98 to $1.01 per share
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.95, revenue view $510.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 total revenues $126.3 million versus $99.8 million
* Q2 FFO per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer