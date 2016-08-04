BRIEF-Reis reports Q2 earnings per share $0.08 from continuing operations

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Reis Inc
* Reis, inc. Announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share $0.08 from continuing operations
* Q2 revenue view $12.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reis inc says subscription revenue was $11.6 million for three months ended june 30, 2016, a 13.4% decrease from three months ended june 30, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer