BRIEF-Reis reports Q2 earnings per share $0.08 from continuing operations

Aug 4 Reis Inc

* Reis, inc. Announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $0.08 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue view $12.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reis inc says subscription revenue was $11.6 million for three months ended june 30, 2016, a 13.4% decrease from three months ended june 30, 2015