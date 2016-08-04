BRIEF-Quebecor Q2 earnings per share C$0.08

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Quebecor Inc :
* Q2 earnings per share C$0.08
* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quebecor Inc announces q2 2016 results
* Q2 revenue C$992.5 million versus i/b/e/s view c$999.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer