版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 21:09 BJT

BRIEF-Sprott Resource to sell shares of Stonegate Agricom

Aug 4 Sprott Resource Corp

* Announces sale of shares of Stonegate Agricom Ltd

* Sold 70,950,462 common shares of Stonegate Agricom Ltd at a price of $0.0175 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐