2016年 8月 4日

BRIEF-Quebecor Q2 earnings per share C$0.08

Aug 4 Quebecor Inc

* Quebecor Inc announces Q2 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share C$0.08

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

