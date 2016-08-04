BRIEF-Saga Communications reports Q2 earnings per share $0.82

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Saga Communications Inc
* Q2 revenue $36.4 million
* Q2 earnings per share $0.82
* Net revenue increased 6.1% to $36.4 million for quarter ended June 30, 2016
* Qtrly same station net revenue increased 0.8% to $34.2 million
* Currently expects to spend approximately $5.0 million to $5.5 million for capital expenditures during 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
