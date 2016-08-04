BRIEF-Infosonics reports Q2 loss per share $0.07

Aug 4 Infosonics Corp

* Q2 loss per share $0.07

* Q2 sales rose 11 percent to $12.1 million

* "During quarter we cut our inventory levels by 45% from last quarter and generated $3.1 million in cash as a result"

* Took a number of cost cutting actions at end of quarter to reduce operating expenses in second half of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: