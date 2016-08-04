BRIEF-Infosonics reports Q2 loss per share $0.07

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Infosonics Corp
* Q2 loss per share $0.07
* Q2 sales rose 11 percent to $12.1 million
* "During quarter we cut our inventory levels by 45% from last quarter and generated $3.1 million in cash as a result"
* Took a number of cost cutting actions at end of quarter to reduce operating expenses in second half of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer