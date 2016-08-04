版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 21:19 BJT

BRIEF-Sprouts farmers market reported Q2 EPS $0.25

Aug 4 Sprouts Farmers Market Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $0.25

* Sprouts farmers market reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 sales rose 14 percent to $1.0 billion

* Sprouts Farmers Market Inc qtrly comparable store sales growth of 4.1%

* Sprouts Farmers Market inc sees Q3 comparable store sales growth 3.0% to 4.0% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

