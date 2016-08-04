BRIEF-Sprouts farmers market reported Q2 EPS $0.25

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
Aug 4 Sprouts Farmers Market Inc
* Q2 earnings per share $0.25
* Sprouts farmers market reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 sales rose 14 percent to $1.0 billion
* Sprouts Farmers Market Inc qtrly comparable store sales growth of 4.1%
* Sprouts Farmers Market inc sees Q3 comparable store sales growth 3.0% to 4.0% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer