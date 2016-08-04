版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 21:20 BJT

BRIEF-Defense Technologies finalizes debt consolidation

Aug 4 Defense Technologies International Corp

* Defense Technologies finalizes debt consolidation and provides an update on production funding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

