BRIEF-CI Financial Q2 earnings per share $0.47

Aug 4 CI Financial Corp

* CI Financial reports second quarter results

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.47

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Average assets under management were $109.0 billion in Q2 of 2016

* Average assets under management at quarter end up 2 percent from prior quarter average of $107.3 billion