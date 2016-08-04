BRIEF-CI Financial Q2 earnings per share $0.47

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 CI Financial Corp
* CI Financial reports second quarter results
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.47
* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Average assets under management were $109.0 billion in Q2 of 2016
* Average assets under management at quarter end up 2 percent from prior quarter average of $107.3 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer