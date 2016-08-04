版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 21:15 BJT

BRIEF-Albertsons announces proposed senior notes offering

Aug 4 Albertsons Companies LLC

* Albertsons Companies LLC announces proposed senior notes offering

* Intention to offer $750.0 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

