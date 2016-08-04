BRIEF-Cesca Therapeutics announces pricing of $2.5 mln registered direct offering

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Cesca Therapeutics Inc:
* Cesca Therapeutics announces pricing of $2.5 million registered direct offering
* To purchase 600,000 shares of common stock at a purchase price per share of $4.10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer