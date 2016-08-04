版本:
BRIEF-Cesca Therapeutics announces pricing of $2.5 mln registered direct offering

Aug 4 Cesca Therapeutics Inc:

* Cesca Therapeutics announces pricing of $2.5 million registered direct offering

* To purchase 600,000 shares of common stock at a purchase price per share of $4.10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

