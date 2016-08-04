版本:
BRIEF-Maya Gold & Silver announces completion of USD6M loan facility with European Bank

Aug 4 Maya Gold and Silver Inc

* Maya Gold & Silver announces completion of USD6M loan facility with European Bank for reconstruction and development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

