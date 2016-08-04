版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 21:16 BJT

BRIEF-Clearone quarterly non-GAAP earnings per share $0.15

Aug 4 Clearone Inc

* Quarterly non-GAAP earnings per share $0.15

* Quarterly GAAP earnings per share $0.10

* Global economic headwinds impacted financial performance in 2016 Q2

* Quarterly GAAP revenue $12 million versus $14 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐