BRIEF-Seaspan announces public offering of series H shares

Aug 4 Seaspan Corp

* Seaspan announces public offering of series H cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred shares

* Intends to use net proceeds of offering for general corporate purposes, which may include funding acquisitions among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

