公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 21:48 BJT

BRIEF-Cematrix reports qtrly loss per share $0.004

Aug 4 Cematrix Corp

* Cematrix Corporation announces record second quarter financial results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.004

* Qtrly revenue $2.8 million versus $ 2.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

