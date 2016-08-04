版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 21:48 BJT

BRIEF-Nordic American Tanker reports Q2 earnings per share $0.36

Aug 4 Nordic American Tanker Ltd

* Q2 earnings per share $0.36

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

