BRIEF-IGM Financial reports Q2 earnings per share c$0.72

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 IGM Financial Inc
* Reports second quarter earnings
* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share c$0.72
* Total assets under management at June 30, 2016 were $134.7 billion compared to $136.0 billion at June 30, 2015
* Mutual fund assets under management at June 30, 2016 were $128.7 billion compared to $129.7 billion at June 30, 2015.
* Revenues for three months ended June 30, 2016 were $744.3 million compared to $763.2 million a year ago
* Total assets under management at June 30, 2016 were $134.7 billion compared to $136.0 billion at June 30, 2015
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer