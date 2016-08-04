BRIEF-MGE Energy reports Q2 earnings per share of $0.47

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Mge Energy Inc :
* MGE Energy Reports Second Quarter earnings
* Q2 earnings per share $0.47
* MGE Energy Inc qtrly operating revenue $121.6 million versus. $122.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer