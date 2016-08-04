BRIEF-Clearwater Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.02

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Clearwater Seafoods Inc
* Clearwater reports second quarter results supporting positive outlook for 2016
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.16
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.02
* Clearwater Seafoods Inc says Q2 sales and adjusted EBITDA of $140.2 million and $27.5 million representing growth rates of 20% and 24% respectively
* Clearwater Seafoods Inc says Board of Directors approved and declared a dividend of $0.05 per share
* "Supply of wild seafood is limited and is expected to continue to lag behind growing global demand" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer