版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 00:53 BJT

BRIEF-Innergex reports Q2 earnings per share of C$0.19

Aug 4 Innergex Renewable Energy Inc :

* Innergex Reports Second Quarter And Half Year 2016 results

* Q2 revenue C$87.8 million versus C$70.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share C$0.19

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐