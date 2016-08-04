版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五

BRIEF-AGF Management Ltd reports July 2016 AUM

Aug 4 Agf Management Ltd :

* AGF reports July 2016 assets under management

* Reported total fee-earning assets under management (AUM) of $34.1 billion as at July 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

