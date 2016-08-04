BRIEF-Heidrick & Struggles acquires JCA group

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Heidrick & Struggles International Inc :
* Heidrick & Struggles acquires distinguished London-based JCA Group
* Says Jan Hall becomes chairman in UK for newly combined Heidrick & Struggles/JCA Group
* Hall will lead CEO & board practice in UK, serve as co-head of firm's CEO & board practice in Europe, with Sylvain Dhenin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer