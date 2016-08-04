版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 00:22 BJT

BRIEF-Heidrick & Struggles acquires JCA group

Aug 4 Heidrick & Struggles International Inc :

* Heidrick & Struggles acquires distinguished London-based JCA Group

* Says Jan Hall becomes chairman in UK for newly combined Heidrick & Struggles/JCA Group

* Hall will lead CEO & board practice in UK, serve as co-head of firm's CEO & board practice in Europe, with Sylvain Dhenin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐