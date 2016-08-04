版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 00:14 BJT

BRIEF-Inter Pipeline Q2 FFO per share C$0.58

Aug 4 Inter Pipeline Ltd

* Inter Pipeline announces strong second quarter 2016 financial and operating results

* Q2 FFO per share C$0.58

* Qtrly total pipeline throughput volumes averaged 1,213,900 B/D, a 14 percent increase over same period in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

