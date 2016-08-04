BRIEF-Mackinac Financial Q2 loss per share $0.02

Aug 4 Mackinac Financial Corp

* Mackinac Financial Corporation announces six month and second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.02

* Qtrly net interest income $8 million versus $7 million

* Mackinac Financial Corp qtrly adjusted net income for q2 of 2016 would equate to $1.588 million, or $.25 per share