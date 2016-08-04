BRIEF-Mackinac Financial Q2 loss per share $0.02

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Mackinac Financial Corp
* Mackinac Financial Corporation announces six month and second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 loss per share $0.02
* Qtrly net interest income $8 million versus $7 million
* Mackinac Financial Corp qtrly adjusted net income for q2 of 2016 would equate to $1.588 million, or $.25 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer