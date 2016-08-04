版本:
BRIEF-Ikonics Corp reports Q2 earnings per share of $0.02

Aug 4 Ikonics Corp :

* Ikonics: aerospace sales increase more than 100%, earnings up for the quarter

* Q2 sales fell 10 percent to $4.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

