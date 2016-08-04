版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 02:10 BJT

BRIEF-Northrop Grumman says awarded Department of Veterans Affairs contract

Aug 4 Northrop Grumman:

* Northrop grumman awarded Department of Veterans Affairs contract for health information technology

* The multi-vendor indefinite-delivery contract has potential value of $22.3 billion over 10 yrs - a five-year base with 5-yr option period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

