BRIEF-Northrop Grumman says awarded Department of Veterans Affairs contract

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Northrop Grumman:
* Northrop grumman awarded Department of Veterans Affairs contract for health information technology
* The multi-vendor indefinite-delivery contract has potential value of $22.3 billion over 10 yrs - a five-year base with 5-yr option period
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer