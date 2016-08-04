版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 02:09 BJT

BRIEF-Seaspan prices $225 mln public offering of Series H Preferred Shares

Aug 4 Seaspan Corp :

* Seaspan announces pricing of $225 million public offering of 7.875% series H cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred shares

* Priced $225 million public offering of its 7.875% series H cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred shares at $25 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

