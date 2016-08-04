BRIEF-Whitecap Resources Q2 FFO per share $0.29

Aug 4 Whitecap Resources Inc :

* Whitecap Resources Inc. announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2/2016 production averaged 40,388 boe/d, 5% higher than co's forecast of 38,500 boe/d

* Qtrly FFO per share $0.29

* Whitecap Resources Inc says remain on track to meet 2016 average production guidance of 45,300 boe/d