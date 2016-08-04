BRIEF-Crew Energy Inc qtrly achieved production of 21,950 boe per day

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Crew Energy Inc
* Q2 FFO per share c$0.11
* Crew Energy Inc. Announces second quarter 2016 financial and operating results
* Crew Energy Inc qtrly achieved production of 21,950 boe per day, 24% higher than same period in 2015
* Achieved Q2 production of 21,950 boe per day, 24% higher than same period in 2015
* For 2017, have approximately 24% of estimated natural gas price exposure hedged
* Forecast 2016 average production range of 23,000 to 25,000 boe per day
Forecast 2016 average production range of 23,000 to 25,000 boe per day
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer