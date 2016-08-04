版本:
BRIEF-UQM Technologies Q1 loss per share $0.04

Aug 4 UQM Technologies Inc

* UQM Technologies first quarter revenue grows 94% over prior year

* Q1 revenue rose 94 percent to $1.4 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

