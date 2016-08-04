BRIEF-Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Q2 GAAP loss per share $1.05

Aug 4 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Q2 revenue $8.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $8.1 million

* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reports second quarter 2016 financial results and highlights recent period progress

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $1.05 including items

* Q2 earnings per share view $-1.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc says remains on track to end 2016 with greater than $1.0 billion in cash