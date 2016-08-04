版本:
BRIEF-NIC: Reports record quarterly revenues driven by solid growth of core Digital Government Services

Aug 4 NIC Inc

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.20

* NIC earns 20 cents per share in second quarter 2016; company reports record quarterly revenues driven by solid growth of core digital government services

* Quarterly revenue $80.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

