BRIEF-Lionsgate reports Q1 adj EPS $0.20

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Lions Gate Entertainment Corp
* Lionsgate reports results for first quarter fiscal 2017
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.20
* Q1 revenue $553.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $494.9 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer