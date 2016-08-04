版本:
BRIEF-Lionsgate reports Q1 adj EPS $0.20

Aug 4 Lions Gate Entertainment Corp

* Lionsgate reports results for first quarter fiscal 2017

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.20

* Q1 revenue $553.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $494.9 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

