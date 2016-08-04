版本:
BRIEF-Pacific Biosciences Of California Inc announces Q2 2016 financial results

Aug 4 Pacific Biosciences Of California Inc

* Pacific Biosciences Of California, Inc. announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue $20.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $20.2 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

