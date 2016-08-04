版本:
BRIEF-Amyris Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.15

Aug 4 Amyris Inc

* Q2 loss per share $0.06

* Q2 2016 GAAP revenues of $9.6 million (non-GAAP revenues of $12.4 million)

* Amyris reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.15 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

