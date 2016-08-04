BRIEF-I.D. Systems reports second quarter 2016 results

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Id Systems Inc
* Q2 loss per share $0.12
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* I.D. Systems reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 revenue $8.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $10.6 million
* Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.06 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer