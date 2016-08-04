版本:
BRIEF-I.D. Systems reports second quarter 2016 results

Aug 4 Id Systems Inc

* Q2 loss per share $0.12

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* I.D. Systems reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue $8.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $10.6 million

* Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.06 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

