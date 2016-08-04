版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 04:17 BJT

BRIEF-Cerus Q2 loss per share $0.18

Aug 4 Cerus Corp

* Q2 loss per share $0.18

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cerus corporation reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue $9.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $8.9 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $37 million to $40 million

* Fy2016 revenue view $38.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐